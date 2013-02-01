TOKYO Feb 1 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd said on Friday that it would sell its entire holdings in Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) to TCC Assets Ltd as part of TCC's mandatory public offer to buy out the Singapore conglomerate.

Kirin, which has about a 15 percent stake in F&N, expects to receive a pretax profit of about 47 billion yen ($515 million) from the deal. ($1 = 91.2600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Chris Gallagher)