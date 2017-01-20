BRUSSELS Jan 20 Heineken, the world's second largest brewer, said on Friday it was in talks with Japanese rival Kirin Holdings Co Ltd over the latter's struggling business in Brazil.

Heineken said in a brief statement that the discussions were ongoing and that there could be no certainty that an agreement would be reached.

Brasil Kirin, as the unit is called, operates 12 breweries in Brazil and was created in 2011 after Kirin paid 4 billion reais ($1.25 billion) to take control of local operator Schincariol.

Japanese business daily Nikkei had earlier said that Heineken would pay around 100 billion yen ($872.3 million) for the business.

Kirin's retreat from Brazil is in contrast to the foreign expansion of Japanese rival Asahi, which spent $10 billion last year in deals to buy European assets from Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Heineken established a presence in Brazil through its 2010 acquisition of the brewing business of Mexico's FEMSA.

The Brazilian beer market is dominated by AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, which has a share of some two-thirds. ($1 = 114.6400 yen) ($1 = 3.1960 reais) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)