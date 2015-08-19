* Myanmar Brewery dominates local market
* Nation's beer mkt to nearly double to $675 mln in 3
yrs-Euromonitor
* Kirin's move has risks as competition heating up - analyst
By Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, Aug 19 Japan's Kirin Holdings
has bought Fraser and Neave's (F&N) 55
percent stake in Myanmar's biggest brewer for $560 million,
paving the way for it to dominate one of Asia's most promising
beer markets.
Kirin, like many Japanese companies, is looking to offset
weak sales in a shrinking domestic market by expanding overseas.
The Myanmar deal will pair Japan's second-biggest drinks maker
with state-backed Myanmar Brewery, which makes Myanmar Beer,
Myanmar Double Strong and Andaman Gold brands.
Kirin's announcement on Wednesday confirmed an earlier
source-based story by Reuters. Singapore's F&N announced the
completion of the sale in a separate statement, without naming
Kirin.
"Myanmar is an exciting market with considerable prospects,"
Kirin said in a statement.
Myanmar Brewery has an 80 percent share of the Southeast
Asian nation's beer market, which is forecast by research firm
Euromonitor International to nearly double to $675 million in
three years time from an estimated $375 million this year.
Beer consumption rates in Myanmar are some of the lowest in
Asia at just 3.2 litres per person in 2013, well below the 31
litres per person in neighbouring Thailand, data from
Euromonitor shows.
"There's growth potential but there's a risk in that it's
already becoming a competitive market," Masashi Mori, a
Tokyo-based analyst at Credit Suisse, said of Kirin's plan to
buy the Myanmar brewery. Mori said the price was reasonable but
Kirin's overseas track record was patchy.
Myanmar, which has emerged from decades of international
isolation, has already attracted global brewers.
Heineken NV opened a $60 million brewery
joint-venture just outside Yangon last month, months after
Carlsberg became the first foreign brewer to set up
in Myanmar.
Myanmar Brewery has its production base in Yangon and
employs about 1,000 staff, generating earnings before interest
and tax of the equivalent of $70.5 million in 2014. The company
and MEHL could not be reached for comment.
Japan's Yomiuri daily reported on Wednesday that Kirin was
set to buy F&N's 55 percent stake in Myanmar Brewery for as much
as 100 billion yen ($804 million).
Reuters previously reported that SABMiller was
eyeing a stake in Myanmar Brewery, and Kirin and Thailand's Boon
Rawd Brewery could also be interested.
($1 = 124.3100 yen)
(Additional reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu, Chang-Ran Kim in
TOKYO, Aradhana Aravindan in SINGAPORE, Timothy McLaughlin, Aung
Hla Tun in YANGON and Denny Thomas in HONG KONG; Reporting by
Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)