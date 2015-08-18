TOKYO Aug 18 Kirin Holdings is unable
to raise prices on beer and soft drinks without a risk of
harming sales, the CEO of Japan's second-biggest drinks maker
said, underscoring the weak consumer sentiment that led to a
quarterly contraction in Asia's second-largest economy.
"Consumer spending remains weak. I think we are still in
deflation," Yoshinori Isozaki, Kirin's president and chief
executive, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
Japan's economy shrank at an annualised pace of 1.6 percent
in April-June as exports slumped and consumers cut back
spending, data showed on Monday. Private consumption makes up
roughly 60 percent of Japan's economic activity.
Kirin's struggle for pricing power means it has to sacrifice
profits to regain market share in its home market, where rivals
have outpaced it in recent years.
Isozaki said he wants to raise prices of beer, which has not
happened since 2008, but competition is intense and consumers
are ready to jump to other alcohol drinks. The situation is the
same for soft drinks, he said, where there are too many players.
"We need consolidation," he said.
Isozaki, who took over the reins in March, also said Kirin
will undertake a strategic review to decide whether to keep its
struggling Brazilian unit after restoring its profitability. He
did not give a timeframe for when the review will be done.
Kirin spent about 300 billion yen ($2.4 billion) in 2011 to
acquire major Brazilian beer and soft drinks maker Schincariol.
But the bet has turned sour as it struggles amid intense
competition from rivals, with profits dropping to 1.4 billion
yen in 2014 from 13 billion yen in 2012.
"What shall we do after it recovers profitability? We need
to review our business portfolio," Isozaki said. "There are many
options. Whether it is better to keep a unit or trade it with
others."
Kirin is interested in raising its 48 percent stake in San
Miguel Brewery Inc, a Philippine beer maker, the CEO said. But
he added his company is not in talks with its parent San Miguel
Corp for such a move now.
Isozaki also said Kirin is considering whether it should set
up a specific return-on-equity (ROE) target for the medium-term
business plan starting next year. The company is aiming for at
least 9 percent ROE for 2018, from about 7 percent it has
projected for this year, he said.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)