TOKYO Oct 15 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co
aims to lift its operating profit by more than 16 percent over
the next three years as the beer and soft drinks maker uses
assets acquired in a buying spree over the past few years to
boost its bottom line.
Kirin, the maker of Ichiban Shibori beer and the Japanese
distributor of Anheuser-Busch InBev's Budweiser and
Heineken beer brands, is aiming for an operating
profit of more than 180 billion yen ($2.30 billion) in the year
to December 2015, against an estimated 155 billion yen for this
business year.
A highly competitive and shrinking home market has forced
Kirin and rivals Asahi Group Holdings and Suntory
Holdings to snap up stakes in several foreign firms
in hopes of developing overseas profit growth drivers.
Over the last five years, Kirin has completed deals worth
over $10 billion, including buying Brazil's Shincariol,
Australia's Lion Nathan and a large stake in San Miguel Brewery
of the Philippines.
($1 = 78.3550 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Michael Watson)