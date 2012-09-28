* Kirin mulls 15 pct Fraser and Neave stake sale -sources
* Looking at selling stake to ThaiBev for about $1.5 bln
-Nikkei
* F&N to hold shareholder meeting on APB later on Fri
(Adds Kirin comment, stock price)
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's Kirin Holdings
Co is considering selling its nearly 15 percent stake
in Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N), sources
with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
The Japanese brewer is exploring several options, including
a sale to Thai Beverage PCL or selling the stake to
another potential buyer at a higher price, one of the sources
told Reuters.
The source, who spoke on the condition of not being
identified, added that the Japanese group has been approached by
the Thai company about the stake.
ThaiBev, headed by Thailand's third-richest man, Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi, launched a $7.2 billion tender offer last
week to buy all of F&N's shares.
Kirin could pocket about 120 billion yen ($1.54 billion) if
it sold its entire stake to ThaiBev, The Nikkei business daily
reported on Friday. However, one of the sources added that no
decision has been made.
A Kirin official said the company does not comment on
individual deals.
ThaiBev has been raising its stake in the Singapore
conglomerate as it battles with Dutch brewer Heineken NV
over the potential sale of F&N's stake in Asia Pacific
Breweries (APB).
When Charoen launched the buyout bid, some analysts said it
might derail Heineken's $6.3 billion bid for the stakes of F&N
and of other shareholders in Tiger Beer-maker APB. But ThaiBev
and TCC Assets Ltd, collectively F&N's largest shareholder with
a 30.7 percent stake, said last week that they would support the
deal.
F&N's shareholders will meet later on Friday to vote on the
proposed APB stake sale to Heineken, as well as the capital
reduction.
Kirin shares rose 0.8 percent to 1,047 yen in early Tokyo
trade, versus a 0.1 percent tick up in the Nikkei 225 average
.
($1 = 77.6950 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar in Singapore, Ritsuko Shimizu and
James Topham in Tokyo; Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore;
Editing by Ken Wills)