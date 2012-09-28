SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's Kirin Holdings
has not made a decision to sell its 15 percent stake in
Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd, but it is talking to
the Thai group led by billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
"Kirin has not made a decision to sell," one of the sources
told Reuters, adding the Japanese group has held talks with the
Thais about the stake.
Earlier, the Nikkei business daily reported Kirin was
expected to sell its stake in F&N for 120 billion yen ($1.54
billion).
Thai Beverage Pcl and TCC Assets Ltd, which
together have 30.7 percent of F&N, have made a $7.2 billion
offer to buy out the remaining shareholders.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar in Singaopore and Ritsuko Shimizu in
Tokyo; Editing by John Mair)