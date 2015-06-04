SYDNEY, June 4 Australia's David Jones plans to open its first department store overseas after agreeing to take over the lease of troubled New Zealand Kirkcaldie & Stains' store in Wellington.

David Jones, which was acquired by Woolworths Holdings Ltd last August, will invest A$20 million ($15.5 million) to refurbish the store which is scheduled to open under the David Jones brand in the middle of next year, a spokeswoman said.

David Jones has also agreed to pay A$400,000 for the Kirkcaldie & Stains brand and will have the option to to acquire the fixed assets of the retail business for another NZ$500,000.

The Kirkcaldie & Stains department store in Wellington has been in business since 1863, offering both local and global brands.

Woolworths Holdings operates four other chains in New Zealand - Country Road, Witchery, Trenery and Mimco.

Shares in Kirkcaldie jumped 28 percent to close at NZ$2.15 while the broader market was largely flat. ($1 = 1.2948 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)