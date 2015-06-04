SYDNEY, June 4 Australia's David Jones plans to
open its first department store overseas after agreeing to take
over the lease of troubled New Zealand Kirkcaldie & Stains'
store in Wellington.
David Jones, which was acquired by Woolworths Holdings Ltd
last August, will invest A$20 million ($15.5 million)
to refurbish the store which is scheduled to open under the
David Jones brand in the middle of next year, a spokeswoman
said.
David Jones has also agreed to pay A$400,000 for the
Kirkcaldie & Stains brand and will have the option to to acquire
the fixed assets of the retail business for another NZ$500,000.
The Kirkcaldie & Stains department store in Wellington has
been in business since 1863, offering both local and global
brands.
Woolworths Holdings operates four other chains in New
Zealand - Country Road, Witchery, Trenery and Mimco.
Shares in Kirkcaldie jumped 28 percent to close at NZ$2.15
while the broader market was largely flat.
($1 = 1.2948 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)