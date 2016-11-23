Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
TORONTO Nov 23 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc's largest shareholder, Van Eck Associates, on Wednesday affirmed its support for the Canadian miner's proposed takeover of Newmarket Gold Inc as a deadline passed for shareholder proxy votes to be cast.
Toronto-based Kirkland Lake has offered to buy Newmarket, which operates mines and projects in Australia, in an all-stock transaction valued at about C$1 billion ($742.00 million).
MOSCOW, May 13 A consortium led by Russian Direct Investment Fund and including Chinese, Middle East and other investors said on Saturday it would invest over 90 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) in a real estate development project in Moscow.