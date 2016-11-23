TORONTO Nov 23 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc's largest shareholder, Van Eck Associates, on Wednesday affirmed its support for the Canadian miner's proposed takeover of Newmarket Gold Inc as a deadline passed for shareholder proxy votes to be cast.

Toronto-based Kirkland Lake has offered to buy Newmarket, which operates mines and projects in Australia, in an all-stock transaction valued at about C$1 billion ($742.00 million).

($1 = 1.3477 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)