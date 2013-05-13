By Soyoung Kim
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 13 The $23 billion sale of ketchup
maker H.J.Heinz Co to Berkshire Hathaway Inc
and buyout firm 3G Capital, Avis Budget Group's takeover
of Zipcar, and the $6.9 billion leveraged buyout of BMC Software
, have one common link: Kirkland & Ellis LLP.
The law firm, which served as a legal adviser on those deals
as well as several other of the largest transactions of the
year, with a combined deal value of $56.6 billion, has jumped to
ninth place in the ranking of merger advisers, up from 18th in
2012, according to Thomson Reuters data released on Monday.
Just four years ago in 2009, Kirkland ranked 72nd in the
legal league table.
When ranked by the number of deals with a value of $100
million or more, Kirkland was the second-biggest merger adviser,
having worked on 70 deals so far this year, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
"What has changed recently at Kirkland is that while we
continue to grow the number of deals, we've significantly grown
the number of high profile, high-value deals," said Daniel Wolf,
an M&A partner who joined the firm from Skadden, Arps, Slate,
Meagher & Flom in 2009.
Unlike investment banks that earn a percentage of a deal's
value, lawyers bill by the hour, meaning that the number of
deals are as important for a firm's earnings as is the dollar
value of deals.
Kirkland, a 1,600-attorney firm headquartered in Chicago,
has built a prominent mergers and acquisitions practice in
recent years, backed by big hires and deals that have raised its
profile among Wall Street's top M&A law firms.
Compared to larger and long-established peers such as
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen &
Katz; and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, Kirkland was a
lesser-known presence in M&A, having made its name in practices
such as litigation, restructuring and private equity.
Other high-profile transactions that Kirkland was involved
in this year include the proposed merger of Office Depot
with OfficeMax, and Sprint Nextel Corp's bid for
Clearwire Corp.
"All this happened at a time when the overall M&A market has
been down," Wolf said.
The recent rise of Kirkland's M&A practice has been partly
attributed to hires such as Wolf, as well as David Fox, who also
joined the firm from Skadden in 2009.
Both lawyers advised private equity firm Blackstone Group
on its bid for Dell Inc, which it later
withdrew. Among more recent hires is Sarkis Jebejian, who joined
from Cravath at the end of 2012.
Stephen Fraidin, who came to Kirkland from Fried, Frank,
Harris, Shriver & Jacobson in 2003 with the aim of building
Kirkland's M&A practice, said that leveraging Kirkland's brand
name and client basis in historically strong practice areas such
as private equity was key toward that goal.
Fraidin, together with William Sorabella who followed him
into Kirkland from Fried, Frank the same year, advised Brazilian
investment firm 3G Capital in the Heinz deal this year. Both
attorneys also worked with 3G when it bought Burger King for
$3.3 billion in 2010.
The senior partners, who are running a relatively small M&A
team in Wall Street with about 15 U.S. partners focused
primarily on corporate M&A, say that they encourage younger
associates and junior partners to grow their own client
relationships. That allows Kirkland to handle a large number of
deals and compete with other firms that are several times as
big.
"People are sometimes shocked by the relatively small size
of the team doing all of these deals," Fox said.
While Kirkland continues to look for key hires at the senior
level, the firm will do so only selectively, the partners said.
Kirkland is also keen to keep up the momentum of the recent
years.
"Once you're near the top there's only one way, it's down,"
Wolf said. "Creating something sustainable is what we are
focused on right now."