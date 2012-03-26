March 26 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc said a
week-long power interruption at its gold mill in Ontario has
disrupted its gold production in the fourth quarter.
The company said some of its planned fourth-quarter
production is now likely to be pushed into the first quarter of
the next year.
Kirkland Lake Gold, which owns five old mines at the center
of its namesake town, said the power failure was due to an
equipment breakdown at the Macassa mine and production has been
restored on Monday.
Ore production from the mine was stockpiled during the
outage, the company said in a statement.
The company bought the Macassa mine and the 1,450 ton per
day mill along with four former producing gold properties in
December 2001.
Shares of Kirkland were trading up 2 percent at C$14.32 on
Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.