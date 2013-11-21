Nov 21 Kirkland's Inc :
* Reports third quarter 2013 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $106.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $104 million
* Sees Q4 2013 earnings per share $0.77 to $0.82
* Sees Q4 sales $159 million to $162 million
* Sees FY 2013 sales $464 million to $467 million
* Sees FY comparable store sales increase of 1 to 2% on a
52-week to 52-week
comparative basis
* Says comparable store sales, including e-commerce sales, for
the third
quarter of fiscal 2013 increased 4.9% compared
* Says capital expenditures in fiscal 2013 are estimated to
range between $18
and $19 million
* Sees FY 2013 earnings per share $0.90 to $0.95
* Says anticipate that square footage growth will be at least
10% in the coming
year
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $164.3 million
-- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage