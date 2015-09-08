NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. prosecutors announced
charges on Tuesday against the former chief executive and chief
financial officer of Kit Digital Inc for engaging in a scheme to
mislead investors and regulators about the video technology
provider's health.
Kaleil Isaza Tuzman, the former CEO, was arrested on Monday
in Colombia on market manipulation and accounting fraud charges
filed in an indictment pending in federal court in Manhattan.
Robin Smyth, Kit Digital's former CFO, was meanwhile
arrested on Tuesday on accounting fraud charges, Manhattan U.S.
Attorney Preet Bharara said in a statement.
Lawyers for Tuzman and Smyth could not immediately be
identified.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)