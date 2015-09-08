(Adds details and quotes on charges throughout)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. prosecutors announced
charges on Tuesday against the former chief executive and chief
financial officer of Kit Digital Inc for a scheme to deceive
investors and regulators about the video technology provider's
financial health.
Kaleil Isaza Tuzman, the former CEO, was arrested on Monday
in Colombia on charges including securities and wire fraud
contained in an indictment filed in federal court in Manhattan.
Robin Smyth, Kit Digital's former CFO, was arrested on
Tuesday on charges including securities fraud, Manhattan U.S.
Attorney Preet Bharara said in a statement.
Tuzman's lawyer had no immediate comment. A lawyer for
Smyth, 61, could not immediately be identified.
Prosecutors said that from 2008 to 2011, Tuzman, 43, oversaw
a scheme with a hedge fund manager to manipulate Kit Digital's
stock in order to artificially inflate its share price and
trading volume. The hedge fund manager was not identified.
Prosecutors said Tuzman personally invested in the fund and
arranged to have Kit Digital invest $1.15 million in it, turning
the hedge fund into a vehicle by which the company invested in
itself without disclosing that fact to shareholders.
Tuzman, working with Smyth, meanwhile from 2010 to 2012
sought to deceive Kit Digital's investors and auditors into
believing the company was more profitable than it was in
reality, prosecutors said.
That scheme involved the improper recognition of revenue for
"perpetual license" contracts for software and the execution of
fraudulent round-trip transactions, prosecutors said.
Bharara's statement said the scheme's aim was to "mislead
investors and regulators about the financial health of the
publicly traded company they oversaw."
After Tuzman and Smyth resigned in 2012, the company that
November announced it would restate financial results going back
to 2009.
On the first trading day after the announcement, Kit
Digital's shares opened down 52 percent at $1 per share and fell
a further 26 percent to $0.74 by the day's end, the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission said in a related civil
lawsuit.
NASDAQ subsequently delisted Kit Digital, which ultimately
filed for bankruptcy in April 2013.
The case is U.S. v. Tuzman, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-cr-536.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; editing by Andrew Hay
and Grant McCool)