Nov 20 A Manhattan federal judge on Friday
berated U.S. prosecutors for opposing the efforts of a U.S.
citizen to leave the Colombian prison where he is currently
incarcerated and return immediately to New York to face
securities fraud charges.
U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe said at a hearing that the
conditions faced by Kaleil Isaza Tuzman in Bogota's La Picota
prison were "intolerable." Tuzman's attorneys, Avi Weitzman and
Reed Brodsky, said in a letter to the judge earlier this month
that Tuzman was facing constant violence at La Picota and feared
for his life.
The former chief executive officer of now-bankrupt digital
video company Kit Digital Inc is facing charges in the U.S. that
he helped run a scheme with a hedge fund manager from 2008 to
2011 to artificially inflate his company's share price and
trading volume.
Tuzman was arrested in Colombia in September at the request
of U.S. authorities, who are seeking his extradition on the
securities fraud charges. He had been in the country working on
a luxury hotel project.
Weitzman and Brodksy asked Gardephe to vacate Tuzman's
arrest warrant so he can leave the prison and surrender himself
to officials at the U.S. embassy in Bogota, who could then
arrange his transport to the U.S.
But prosecutors have said that they are bound by the U.S.
extradition treaty with Colombia. Trying to get around the
formal extradition process could harm relations between the U.S.
and Colombia, they argue.
Gardephe said Friday that the situation called for "creative
thinking," noting that the extradition process could take up to
nine months.
"I believe that good people working together could find a
creative solution here, but what's lacking for whatever reason
is the motivation," he said.
Born and raised in Massachusetts, Tuzman graduated from
Harvard and worked at Goldman Sachs before he achieved brief
fame as an Internet entrepreneur. The rise and fall of
Govworks.com, the company Tuzman started with a friend, was the
subject of the 2001 documentary Startup.com.
Gardephe ordered the government to submit written statements
from people at the U.S. State Department and the Justice
Department's Office of International Affairs explaining why they
could not do more to help Tuzman by next Wednesday.
The case is U.S. v. Tuzman, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-cr-536.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)