Nov 23 Kit Digital Inc's former CEO
said on Friday he was ready to lead a private equity-backed
buyout of the video technology provider, two days after the
company reported accounting irregularities.
Kit Digital, which has undergone management shake-ups in the
last few months, blamed the earlier leadership for the
accounting errors.
Following are the main events since March:
March 23 - Four directors step down. Company names Chief
Administrative Officer Barak Bar-Cohen interim chief executive,
replacing Kaleil Isaza Tuzman. Stock falls as much as 26 percent
in heavy volume, closes down 22 percent.
April 16 - Tuzman resigns as chairman.
June 8 - Private equity firm JEC Capital Partners LLC
reports an 8 percent stake as of May 30. The technology-focused
investment firm expresses concerns regarding leadership,
corporate governance and proposes four nominees to the board.
June 13 - Kit Digital says failed to reach an agreement with
JEC on its nominees.
June 22 - JEC Capital says it intends to solicit consent
from Kit shareholders for the removal of all existing directors.
June 29 - Two more directors resign.
Jul 16 - The company appoints Fabrice Hamaide as chief
financial officer.
Jul 25 - Global Chief Operating Officer Alex Blum steps
down. Company appoints Mark Christie Chief Technology Officer.
Stock falls 7.1 percent to $3.13.
Aug 7 - JEC nominees Peter Heiland and Seth Hamot join Kit's
board. JEC drops demand to terminate existing board.
Aug 30 - Kit appoints Heiland as chief executive. The stock
rises 3.65 percent.
Nov 21 - Kit says considering strategic alternatives,
including a sale, and will restate results since 2009 due to
errors and irregularities in its financial statements.
Nov 23 - Former CEO Tuzman says open to leading a bidding
group to buy the company at $3.75 per share in cash.