* Company to announce progress of talks in near future
* Fails to reach agreement with shareholder group over board
seats
* Shares rise as much as 13 pct
June 13 Kit Digital Inc said it is in
talks with several parties who have expressed interest in buying
the video technology provider, sending its shares up as much as
13 percent.
The company expects to announce the progress of its talks
"in the near future," Kit Digital said in a regulatory filing.
Kit Digital in March appointed a special committee to review
unsolicited interest from a couple of suitors and named Deutsche
Bank Securities Inc as its financial adviser to help explore a
potential sale.
The company also said it failed to reach an agreement with
JEC Capital Partners, which proposed a slate of four directors
for Kit Digital's board last week, as the shareholder group
insisted on appointing all of its candidates.
JEC Capital Partners, which reported an eight percent stake
in the company as of May 30, put forth its candidates for board
seats after four directors Kit Digital directors stepped down in
March as part of a management shake up.
The company, which provides its services to some of the
biggest technology, entertainment and media companies in the
world including Google Inc, HP, Disney-ABC, MTV
and BBC, has reported losses for five straight years. The stock
has lost more than half of its value over the past three months.
Kit's video platform, a cloud-based system, enables clients
to broadcast multiscreen video experiences to audiences wherever
they are.
Kit Digital shares were up 35 cents at $3.72 in early
trading on the Nasdaq.