June 22 Cancer drug developers Kite Pharma Inc and Bluebird Bio Inc said they would partner to develop and market T-cell therapies for HPV-associated cancers.

T-cell receptors are a class of compounds that make it easier for the body's immune cells to mainly identify and then destroy cancer cells.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common viral infection of the reproductive tract, believed to cause 70 percent of cervical cancers as well as other urogenital cancers. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)