WELLINGTON Jan 18 New Zealand's state-owned Kiwibank is to expand its wealth management operation by buying funds manager Gareth Morgan Investments (GMI), the bank said on Wednesday.

Kiwibank did not disclose the acquisition price, but said GMI has more than NZ$1.5 billion ($1.2 billion) under management from more than 57,000 customers.

About 43 percent of the money was linked to a state-sponsored national savings plan called KiwiSaver, under which workers pay a portion of their salary, matched by employer contributions, into accounts which are locked away until the age of 65.

Kiwibank already has a KiwiSaver scheme with around 15,000 customers, but the acquisition was seen as an opportunity to rapidly expand that side of its business.

"We started our own KiwiSaver scheme just over a year ago and while the growth has been impressive we were aware of the need to extend our investment management capability," Chief Executive Paul Brock said.

"Our plan to do this looked very much like what GMI has developed".

Kiwibank, launched by the New Zealand government in 2002, has about 800,000 customers, and had retail deposits of nearly NZ$8 billion in the year to June 30.

It competes with the much larger big four Australian banks -- Commonwealth Bank of Australia, ANZ, National Australia Bank and Westpac -- that dominate the domestic banking scene, and all of whom have significant wealth management operations.

KiwiSaver funds are expected to rise rapidly - from about NZ$8 billion this year to NZ$25 billion by 2015 and almost NZ$60 billion in 10 years.

The government plans to include all full time workers into the scheme from 2014/15 to boost national savings, if it gets its finances back into surplus. See

New entrants to the scheme get a one-off payment from the government and tax credits.

($1=NZ$1.27)

