WELLINGTON Jan 18 New Zealand's
state-owned Kiwibank is to expand its wealth management
operation by buying funds manager Gareth Morgan Investments
(GMI), the bank said on Wednesday.
Kiwibank did not disclose the acquisition price, but said
GMI has more than NZ$1.5 billion ($1.2 billion) under management
from more than 57,000 customers.
About 43 percent of the money was linked to a
state-sponsored national savings plan called KiwiSaver, under
which workers pay a portion of their salary, matched by employer
contributions, into accounts which are locked away until the age
of 65.
Kiwibank already has a KiwiSaver scheme with around 15,000
customers, but the acquisition was seen as an opportunity to
rapidly expand that side of its business.
"We started our own KiwiSaver scheme just over a year ago
and while the growth has been impressive we were aware of the
need to extend our investment management capability," Chief
Executive Paul Brock said.
"Our plan to do this looked very much like what GMI has
developed".
Kiwibank, launched by the New Zealand government in 2002,
has about 800,000 customers, and had retail deposits of nearly
NZ$8 billion in the year to June 30.
It competes with the much larger big four Australian banks
-- Commonwealth Bank of Australia, ANZ,
National Australia Bank and Westpac -- that
dominate the domestic banking scene, and all of whom have
significant wealth management operations.
KiwiSaver funds are expected to rise rapidly - from about
NZ$8 billion this year to NZ$25 billion by 2015 and almost NZ$60
billion in 10 years.
The government plans to include all full time workers into
the scheme from 2014/15 to boost national savings, if it gets
its finances back into surplus. See
New entrants to the scheme get a one-off payment from the
government and tax credits.
($1=NZ$1.27)
