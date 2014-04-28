UBS, BNP, RBS get subpoenas in U.S. treasuries probe -Bloomberg
May 1 U.S. federal prosecutors have subpoenaed several banks as part of a criminal investigation into possible manipulation of the U.S. Treasuries market, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
WELLINGTON, April 28 New Zealand state-owned bank Kiwibank Ltd is looking to raise NZ$100 million ($86 million) through a bond issue to beef up its balance sheet to meet banking capital standards.
The bank would use a subsidiary to raise the funds through a public issue of capital notes, which would be invested in the bonds.
The issue, which is being joint-managed by Deutsche Craigs and Forsyth Barr, is part of the bank's move to comply with central bank-imposed capital requirements.
Kiwibank, established in 2002, is owned by the state mail operator New Zealand Post. It has around a 10 percent share of the retail banking market.
($1 = 1.1647 New Zealand Dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Eric Meijer)
WASHINGTON, May 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling that had given Miami the green light to pursue lawsuits accusing major banks of predatory mortgage lending to black and Hispanic home buyers, but gave the city another chance to argue its case.