BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
WELLINGTON, June 25 New Zealand's Kiwi Income Property Trust said on Wednesday it was considering offering up to NZ$125 million ($108.26 million) in seven-year fixed rate bonds next month.
The company said that it could comprise of an offer of NZ$100 million in senior secured bonds, with the ability to accept up to NZ$25 million in oversubscriptions. The bonds would only be offered in New Zealand, it added.
Kiwi Income has a portfolio of around 12 central business district office blocks and shopping malls worth about NZ$2.1 billion. ($1 = 1.1546 New Zealand Dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year