WELLINGTON Nov 16 New Zealand property investment company Kiwi Income Property Trust Ltd reported a sharp fall in first half profit on lower property values and one off earthquake related costs.

The top-10 stock said its after tax profit for the six months to Sept. 30 was NZ$1.5 million compared with NZ$13.7 million a year earlier.

However, the company's after tax distributable profit was up 9 percent at NZ$36 million from NZ$33 million last year.

It maintained a payout of 3.5 cents a unit to shareholders.

Net rental income rose 6.8 percent to NZ$72 million, but the value of its buildings portfolio was written down NZ$65 million and it booked a charge of NZ$27.3 million on the book value and insurance payout of a building destroyed in the Christchurch earthquake.

Shares in the company last traded down 1.8 percent at NZ$1.07.

(Gyles Beckford)