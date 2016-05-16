May 16 KOZO KEIKAKU ENGINEERING Inc :

* Says it plans to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of its common stock, representing 5.88 pct of outstanding on May 17

* Says share repurchase price is 1,833 yen per share, the closing price of May 16, or about 550 million yen in total

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hDfOt9

