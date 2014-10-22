Oct 22 K&K Herbal Poland SA :

* Says signs deal with International Medical Equipment Ltd for distribution of its anti-snoring product NoSnorePlus in Ukraine

* Says the first delivery of NoSnorePlus onto the Ukrainian market is expected in Q4 2014 Source text for Eikon:

