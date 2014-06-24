BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
LONDON, June 24 Private equity firm KKR is to purchase a one-third stake in the energy arm of Spain's Acciona for 417 million euros ($567 million), the companies said on Tuesday, as they move to develop one of the world's largest renewable energy portfolios.
The deal gives Acciona Energia International (AEI), the international renewable energy generation arm of Acciona Energia, an enterprise value of 2.6 billion euros. The companies are also planning an initial public offering.
($1 = 0.7357 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year