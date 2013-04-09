April 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co said its affiliates and clients, including KKR Financial Holdings, acquired Colonie Center, a mall in Albany, New York.

KKR partnered with Pacific Retail Capital Partners, Collarmele Partners and Peter Fair for the deal, terms of which were not disclosed.

Colonie is a 1.3 million square foot mall with over 113 stores and generates an estimated $245 million in annual retail sales.