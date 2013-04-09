BRIEF-Sagax buys properties in Finland for SEK 219 million
* THE ANNUAL RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTING TO SEK 28 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co said its affiliates and clients, including KKR Financial Holdings, acquired Colonie Center, a mall in Albany, New York.
KKR partnered with Pacific Retail Capital Partners, Collarmele Partners and Peter Fair for the deal, terms of which were not disclosed.
Colonie is a 1.3 million square foot mall with over 113 stores and generates an estimated $245 million in annual retail sales.
* Palm oil's support at 2,500 ringgit, at least for 6 months - CEO