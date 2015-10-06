LAGOS Oct 6 U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP is considering investing around $100 million in Africa within a year, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

KKR is looking at the agriculture and food business, the energy industry and infrastructure projects, Dominique Lafont, a senior advisor at KKR, told Reuters during a visit with a French business delegation to Nigeria.

"We want to use Nigeria as regional base and springboard for West Africa," he said. "We are not limited to one sector."

KKR had appointed Lafont in July to help expand its Africa business. (reporting by Ulf Laessing; editing by John Stonestreet)