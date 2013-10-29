MUMBAI Oct 29 Founders of India's Apollo
Hospitals Enterprise have agreed to raise 5.5 billion
rupees ($89.42 million) from U.S. buyout firm KKR Co & LP
in a structured debt deal, the company said in a
statement late on Monday.
The funds will be used for the expansion of the healthcare
business of Apollo, which runs India's largest hospital chain,
the statement said.
The PE fund will subscribe to the convertible debentures
issued by promoter Prathap Reddy's holding company PCR
Investments with an option to convert them into equity shares of
listed Apollo Hospitals at the end of five years. The promoters
also will have the right to buy back these instruments at the
end of two years, it said.
The investment is in the form of a 5-year callable security
that consolidates existing debt at PCR and initiates a
partnership in the healthcare sector across the two firms, the
statement said.
The move by private equity into lending comes at a time when
buyout deals in Asia are few and far between and as traditional
banks retreat..
($1 = 61.5050 Indian rupees)
