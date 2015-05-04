May 4 Artivest, a startup that
gives individual investors access to private equity funds, hedge
funds, and other alternative investments, said Monday it has
raised $15 million in a funding round led by private equity
firm KKR & Co.
Registered investment advisers, family offices and other
high net-worth qualified investors can use the startup's
software to invest in alternative funds such as KKR's, without
having to meet the high minimum payments of $5 million to $10
million usually required from institutional investors.
"We are able to keep minimums in the thousands, not in the
millions," said Artivest founder and Chief Executive James
Waldinger in an interview.
Despite efforts by some asset managers such as Carlyle
Group LP and Blackstone Group LP to expand access
to wealthy investors, private equity and related assets remain a
restrictive asset class, dominated by institutional investors
such as pension funds and insurance firms.
Artivest, however, believes it can capitalize on the
increasing demand for alternative assets. Fund managers saw
assets in areas such as private equity, hedge funds, private
debt, real estate and infrastructure grow by $690 billion in
2014, up from the $648 billion by which those assets grew in
2013, according to research firm Preqin.
Artivest aggregates the money its users invest and then
writes a larger check to the funds. It is not aimed at retail
investors.
The smaller investors have an online dashboard where they
can see the funds they invested in and their performance
reports.
KKR's capital raising team discovered the company and
thought it would help the fund expand its investor base, said Ed
Brandman, KKR's Chief Information Officer, who will join
Artivest's board.
"In the short run, there's billions of dollars of capital
that is looking to find its way into this asset class," Brandman
said.
Artivest is by no means the only company in its field
targeting individual investors. Last year, for example, saw the
launch of iCapital Network, an online private equity fundraising
platform backed by a consortium that includes Credit Suisse
Group AG and Blackstone.
KKR has already been trying to expand its investor base.
Last month, it worked with money manager Altregris Advisors LLC
to launch a fund that accepts commitments as small as $10,000.
Artivest's platform is free to browse on, but investments
cost money.
The valuation of Artivest could not be learned. KKR is
investing in the company from its balance sheet and not from one
of its funds.
Artivest previously had raised $2 million. Other investors
besides KKR include RRE Ventures, Peter Thiel, Nyca Partners,
Anthemis Group and FinTech Collective.
