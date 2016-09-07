HONG KONG, Sept 7 Private equity firm KKR & Co
has started talks with investors for a third Asia fund
that it plans to formally launch by year-end and which aims to
raise around $7 billion, a regional record, people familiar with
the plans said.
KKR set a record for Asia private equity fundraising with
its $6 billion Asian Fund II in 2013, of which it has already
deployed or committed about two-thirds, added the people, which
included investors and advisers to KKR who couldn't be named
because details on the new fund have not been made public.
KKR declined to comment on its new fund.
The fundraising would pit KKR against rival U.S. buyout firm
TPG Capital Management which is launching a new Asia
fund in the coming months with a target of more than $4 billion,
sources familiar with the plans previously told Reuters.
