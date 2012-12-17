(Corrects date of first Asia fund to 2007, not 2008)
HONG KONG/NEW YORK Dec 17 KKR & Co L.P. has
finished raising its second pan-Asia fund, reaching $6 billion,
according to sources, the largest private equity pool ever
raised for the region, with strong demand from pension funds and
endowments seeking emerging market returns.
KKR's latest Asia fund, which follows a $4 billion
regional fund it raised in 2007, is over-subscribed, the sources
told Reuters, meaning demand exceeded the current total, despite
challenges facing investors putting money into the region's
slowing economy.
The formal close of the fund is expected to be announced
early next year, said the sources, who could not be named as the
matter was confidential. KKR declined to comment.
KKR's Asia portfolio includes S.Korean beer and soju maker
Oriental Brewery and Vietnam's Masan Consumer Corp.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred and Gregory Roumeliotis; Editing
by Michael Flaherty and Alex Richardson)