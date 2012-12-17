(Corrects date of first Asia fund to 2007, not 2008)

HONG KONG/NEW YORK Dec 17 KKR & Co L.P. has finished raising its second pan-Asia fund, reaching $6 billion, according to sources, the largest private equity pool ever raised for the region, with strong demand from pension funds and endowments seeking emerging market returns.

KKR's latest Asia fund, which follows a $4 billion regional fund it raised in 2007, is over-subscribed, the sources told Reuters, meaning demand exceeded the current total, despite challenges facing investors putting money into the region's slowing economy.

The formal close of the fund is expected to be announced early next year, said the sources, who could not be named as the matter was confidential. KKR declined to comment.

KKR's Asia portfolio includes S.Korean beer and soju maker Oriental Brewery and Vietnam's Masan Consumer Corp.