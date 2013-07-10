HONG KONG, July 10 KKR & Co has raised $6 billion in a new Asia private equity fund, making it the region's biggest buyout fund, the U.S.-based firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Asian II Fund marks KKR's third private equity fund-raising in the region, following a $4 billion fund raised in 2007 and a $1 billion China Growth Fund in 2010, the statement added.

KKR has invested more than $5 billion in Asia since 2005.