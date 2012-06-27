SYDNEY, June 27 Buyout firm Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts has agreed to take a 63 percent stake in
Australia's GenesisCare for an undisclosed sum, as it looks to
tap into the growing need for healthcare in the ageing country,
the two companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
GenesisCare operates an Australia-wide network of cancer and
cardiovascular care centres, employing over 1,000 in more than
70 clinics and facilities.
KKR, which has been looking at several Australian
opportunities in sectors including retail and healthcare, has
invested more than $9 billion in healthcare companies since
1995, it said.
The World Health Organisation says Australia's population is
ageing, with the number of people aged 65 or more projected to
increase to 8.1 million in 2050 from 3 million in 2010.
Health expenditure, currently close to 10 percent of GDP, is
rising.