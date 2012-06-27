* Deal values GenesisCare at up to $602 million-sources
* GenesisCare has earnings of A$55-60 mln-sources
* KKR says has invested over $9 bln in healthcare since 1995
By Narayanan Somasundaram and Stephen Aldred
SYDNEY, June 27 U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co Ltd
has agreed to buy a majority of Australia's GenesisCare
in a deal which values the company at up to A$600 million ($602
million), two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
KKR took a stake of 63 percent in the company as it looks to
tap into the growing need for healthcare in the country, the two
companies said on Wednesday in a statement which did not give a
deal value.
GenesisCare, which operates an Australia-wide network of
cancer and cardiovascular care centres, has earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of A$55-60
million, one of the sources said.
The deal value is based on a multiple of 10 times the
EBITDA, the source added, which means KKR will pay as much as
A$378 million for its majority stake in GenesisCare, which
employs over 1,000 people in more than 70 clinics and
facilities.
KKR, which has been looking at several Australian
opportunities in sectors including retail and healthcare, said
it has invested more than $9 billion in healthcare companies
since 1995.
The World Health Organisation says Australia's population is
ageing, with the number of people aged 65 or more projected to
increase to 8.1 million in 2050 from 3 million in 2010.
Health expenditure, currently close to 10 percent of GDP, is
rising.
KKR's other Australia investments include Bis Industries
Ltd, which has operations in coal mining, steel and iron ore,
and Seven West Media Ltd. The U.S. firm has put Bis up
for sale, a business valued at around $1.8 billion including
debt, sources told Reuters previously.