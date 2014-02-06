Feb 6 Global private equity firm KKR & Co LP
has agreed to lend about $100 million to India's Avantha
Group to help it grow its businesses and improve its capital
structure, the Indian company said on Thursday.
KKR is an existing investor in group company Avantha Power &
Infrastructure Ltd. Other group companies include
Crompton Greaves Ltd and Ballarpur Industries Ltd
.
Prior to this deal, KKR's non-bank financial company had at
the end of September arranged around $1.4 billion of loans in 32
deals in India since 2009.
Private equity firms like KKR, Apollo Global Management
and Olympus Capital are raising credit funds and
increasing their use of loans in Asia, plugging a gap as banks
retreat from lending.