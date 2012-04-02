By Sharon Klyne
HONG KONG, April 2 KKR & Co is in early
talks with banks to amend and extend a A$905 million ($938
million) loan used to buy Australia's BIS Industrial Logistics,
Reuters Basis Point reported on Monday, citing a source familiar
with the talks, as uncertain markets continue to hamper exits
for buyout funds.
KKR borrowed the money in 2006, and would usually be
expected to exit through a sale or IPO before the debt expires
in June 2013.
But IPO markets have ground to a halt and corporate buyers
are less willing to part with cash because the European debt
crisis has led to fresh fears about a global recession.
Buyout houses like KKR are having to invest more capital and
delay returns, or restructure the debt on their assets.
In February, KKR used a $300 million high-yield bond to take
out debt on its Singapore technology company MMI International,
the first time a bond had been used in Asia to take out a buyout
loan.
A KKR spokesman declined to comment when contacted by phone.
The firm will have to pay more for the proposed 18-month
extension to the life of the debt than it did on the original
deal, the report said.
Two tranches on the 2006 deal pay margins of 225 basis
points over BBSY, but were priced during the buyout boom when
debt was readily available and relatively cheap.
BIS Industrial was originally part of Cleanaway and
Industrial Services Australia, which KKR acquired from Brambles
Industries Ltd in 2006.
Credit Suisse underwrote the original loan and more than 20
lenders joined in general syndication.