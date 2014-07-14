July 14 KKR & Co LP, Ringier AG:

* Ringier and KKR partner to invest in the growth of Ringier's digital businesses

* Ringier, Switzerland's leading international media enterprise, has agreed on a long-term relationship with KKR, a leading global investment firm

* KKR will acquire 49 percent of shares in each of Ringier Digital AG's subsidiaries scout24 schweiz ag and omnimedia ag

