Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1945 GMT on Monday:
July 14 KKR & Co LP, Ringier AG:
* Ringier and KKR partner to invest in the growth of Ringier's digital businesses
* Ringier, Switzerland's leading international media enterprise, has agreed on a long-term relationship with KKR, a leading global investment firm
* KKR will acquire 49 percent of shares in each of Ringier Digital AG's subsidiaries scout24 schweiz ag and omnimedia ag
Financial details are not being disclosed
* Cannell Capital LLC reports a 9.6 percent stake in ehealth Inc as of April 28, 2017 - SEC filing