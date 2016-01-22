SHANGHAI Jan 22 KKR & Co said on Friday it had
teamed up with a large state-owned Chinese asset manager and a
local investment manager to co-invest in credit and distressed
opportunities in China.
The U.S. private equity fund said in a press release it
plans to work with China Orient Asset Management (International)
Holding Limited, a firm wholly owned by one of the country's
four largest AMCs, and China Orient Summit Capital
(COS-Capital).
The new strategic partnership will "provide flexible capital
solutions, particularly in the real estate sector," said Edward
Han, managing director and head of special situations at
COS-Capital.
No investment figures were made available.
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)