SHANGHAI Jan 22 KKR & Co said on Friday it had teamed up with a large state-owned Chinese asset manager and a local investment manager to co-invest in credit and distressed opportunities in China.

The U.S. private equity fund said in a press release it plans to work with China Orient Asset Management (International) Holding Limited, a firm wholly owned by one of the country's four largest AMCs, and China Orient Summit Capital (COS-Capital).

The new strategic partnership will "provide flexible capital solutions, particularly in the real estate sector," said Edward Han, managing director and head of special situations at COS-Capital.

No investment figures were made available. (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)