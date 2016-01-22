* Venture has already invested in one deal - source
BEIJING/SHANGHAI Jan 22 KKR & Co said
it had partnered with one of China's biggest state-owned bad
debt managers to take advantage of opportunities in the
country's growing market for distressed debt, particularly in
the property sector.
In a sign of growing foreign interest in Chinese distressed
debt, the U.S. buyout firm has set up a venture with two units
of China Orient Asset Management Co, one of the country's Big
Four asset management companies.
The venture will provide flexible capital solutions,
particularly in the real estate sector, Edward Han, managing
director at one of the units, COS-Capital, said in a statement.
It has already invested in one deal, a person familiar with
the matter told Reuters, declining to be identified as the
person was not authorised to speak about the issue.
Further details about the venture were not immediately
available.
China's distressed debt market has been dominated by the Big
Four asset management firms such as China Huarong Asset
Management Co and China Cinda Asset Management Co
.
But there have been signs that overseas investors are
looking the rapidly expanding market, as slowing growth for the
world's second-largest economy pushes more borrowers into
default. Many borrowers use property, including factories and
buildings, as collateral.
Goldman Sachs Group and Oaktree Capital Group
were among 120 institutional investors attending a $7 billion
bad debt portfolios offering by China Cinda last May, the
largest ever sale promotion of the state-owned distressed debt
manager.
Non-performing loans (NPLs) at Chinese commercial banks grew
36 percent to 1.95 trillion yuan during 2015, and marked their
17th consecutive quarter of increase.
China's property market, with a vast amount of unsold
apartments, mainly in smaller cities, has been a major source of
troubled loans.
The sector had more than 20 trillion yuan ($3 trillion) of
outstanding loans from financial institutions at the end of the
third quarter last year, accounting for 22 percent of total
yuan-denominated loans, data from the central bank show.
($1 = 6.5782 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shu Zhang in BEIJING and Engen Tham in Shanghai;
Additional reporting by Matthew Miller; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)