By Greg Roumeliotis

NEW YORK, Oct 26 KKR & Co LP said on Friday it swung to profitability in the third quarter on its strongest delivery of cash from performance fees since the investment company went public in 2010, a result that far exceeded analyst expectations.

The New York-based private equity firm followed the performance gains posted last week by Blackstone Group LP which too saw its funds appreciate in the third quarter helped by a buoyant stock market and profitable exits from some of its investments.

The environment for buyout firms to cash in and out on their investment has improved this year as strong financing markets has made it easier to borrow to pay themselves dividends or find buyers willing to pay top dollar for their assets, while higher publicly listed company values have facilitated secondary sales.

"We are only ten months into the year and we are already 60 percent higher than 2010 full-year results and 50 percent higher than 2011," KKR's head of global capital and asset management Scott Nuttall told analysts on conference call, referring to distributable earnings.

KKR said third-quarter economic net income (ENI), a measure of profitability taking into account the mark-to-market valuation of its assets, came in at $509.9 million, compared with a loss of $592.1 million a year ago.

This translates into after-tax ENI per adjusted unit of 69 cents, beating a consensus estimate of analysts in a Reuters poll of 48 cents.

Nevertheless, KKR shares were down 0.9 percent to $14.70 in Friday afternoon trading in New York, amid a weak overall tone for shares. KKR stock is up 16 percent year-to-date, compared to a 12 percent rise in the S&P 500 index.

KKR's fee-related earnings which are not based on performance, including fees charged to manage assets, and are traditionally quite stable, fell 7.6 percent year-on-year on lower capital markets transaction activity.

Still, the drop was less than analysts expected, while a higher than expected mark-to-market valuation of its assets also helped KKR beat forecasts.

"Overall, it was a solid quarter driven by better than expected unrealized gains and transaction fees," Barclays analysts wrote in a note.

A major driver of KKR's gains was Walgreen Co's investment in pharmacy group Alliance Boots GmbH. The biggest U.S. drug store chain agreed this summer to pay $6.7 billion for a 45 percent stake in the KKR portfolio company.

KKR's earnings also benefited from the sale of Singapore-based disc drive component maker Unisteel Technology which it agreed to sell in August to Switzerland's SFS Group for close to two times the money it invested as equity in 2008.

ASSETS CLIMB

KKR, whose investments include retailer Toys R US Inc, Internet domain registration company Go Daddy Group Inc and hospital operator HCA Holdings Inc, said assets under management rose to $66.3 billion at the end of September from $61.5 billion at the end of June.

KKR struggled on the fundraising front as far as its latest North American buyout fund is concerned.

North American Fund XI (NAXI) had amassed $6 billion in investor commitments as of February and has since only raised an additional $200 million, KKR said. The fund has a target of $7 billion to $8 billion and is due to wrap up fundraising by early 2013, Nuttall said.

"The $6 billion (fundraising) close that we got to in the first quarter, we did get there reasonably quickly, and then frankly a lot of our investors started to focus on the Asia II fund and we had significant amount of overlap in terms of our investor base between those two geographic areas," Nuttall said.

"I think just given how their internal processes work some of them decided to work on Asia ahead of NAXI. Now that we are through the investment period for the 2006 fund the focus is returning to NAXI while people finish their work on Asia II."

KKR Asia Fund II, which launched in the beginning of 2012 with a target of $6 billion, has so far raised $4 billion. Nuttall said the firm was also preparing to launch a second mezzanine debt fund in the not so distant future.

The third-quarter distribution per common unit was 24 cents, almost double the combined distribution of the previous two quarters. Out of those 24 cents, 15 cents was cash from carried interest -- KKR's slice of the funds' profits.

KKR's private equity portfolio rose 6 percent in value in the quarter versus a 7.1 percent rise in Blackstone's private equity funds and a 5 percent rise in the private equity holdings of Carlyle Group LP.

KKR was founded in 1976 by Henry Kravis, George Roberts and Jerome Kohlberg. The firm gained fame through its $25 billion leveraged buyout of RJR Nabisco in 1988, a battle that was immortalized in the 1990 bestseller, "Barbarians at the Gate."

While private equity still accounts for most of KKR's assets under management, the firm has been diversifying into credit, real estate and hedge funds and completed this month the acquisition of Prisma Capital Partners LP, a hedge fund of funds manager with $8.1 billion of assets under management as of the end of September.