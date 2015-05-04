HONG KONG May 4 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP
launched on Monday an up to $200 million selldown in
Hong Kong-listed Far East Horizon Ltd, IFR reported,
citing a term sheet.
KKR is offering 195 million shares of Far East Horizon,
which provides equipment lease financing for small and
medium-sized companies, in an indicative range of HK$7.90 to
HK$8.15 each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The shares are being offered at a discount of up to 6
percent to Monday's close of HK8.40, putting the total deal at
up to HK$1.59 billion.
KKR didn't immediately reply to a Reuters emailed request
for comment on the selldown.
Citigroup is acting as sole bookrunner for the sale, the
term sheet showed.
($1 = 7.7519 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto)