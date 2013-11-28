EM ASIA FX- Asian currencies rise as Trump's comments dent dollar
(Adds details, updates prices) By Rushil Dutta April 13 Asian currencies rose on Thursday as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields retreated after President Donald Trump said the greenback was "getting too strong". The dollar index against major currencies fell 0.7 percent after Trump told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that the dollar was too strong and that he'd prefer the Federal Reserve keep interest rates low. Against the yen, the dollar fell to five-month l