MUMBAI/HONG KONG, Sept 16 U.S. private equity
firm KKR & Co LP has agreed to provide about $175
million in financing to India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd
in a debt and equity deal, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter told Reuters.
GMR will announce the transaction as early as Tuesday, said
the source, who declined to be identified as the information was
not yet public.
Both GMR Infrastructure and KKR declined to comment.
Global private equity funds have been increasingly focused
on lending, with at least $6.6 billion being raised by 12 funds
for investment in Asia, according to Private Equity
International and Thomson Reuters data.
KKR has provided over $1.75 billion in loans to companies in
India, including Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd,
Avantha Group, the holding company of Crompton and Greaves
, and Max India.
