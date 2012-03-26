US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MUMBAI, March 26 Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. has hired Tashwinder Singh, a top official with Citigroup, as its director, the U.S. private equity company said on Monday.
Singh, who has worked with Citigroup for 18 years, will identify and develop strategic partnerships to grow KKR's private equity and non-banking finance operations in India, it said.
KKR, which has invested over $1 billion in India, has 15 investment professionals in Mumbai, focusing on both private equity and non-banking financial services.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.