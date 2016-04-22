MILAN, April 22 Pillarstone Italy, owned by U.S
private equity firm KKR, will take on the bulk of the
debt owed by Italy's Premuda to a group of banks, in a first
move that could make Pillarstone one of the main shareholders of
the shipping company.
Under the deal, Banca Carige, UniCredit
and Intesa Sanpaolo will transfer around 250 million
euros ($281 million) in loans to Pillarstone, making it the main
creditor of Premuda, a spokesman for the KKR unit said on
Friday.
"Pillarstone will enter talks with other creditor banks to
reach a final deal aimed at restructuring the whole debt,"
Premuda said, referring to its total net debt of 320 million
euros at the end of 2015.
It added that a part of the debt held by the KKR unit could
be converted into shares.
Headed by former Royal Bank of Scotland executive John
Davison, Pillarstone said it would inject fresh funds into the
indebted group, which recorded a loss of 81 million euros last
year. Shares in Premuda closed at 0.1332 euros, up 21 percent on
Friday.
The deal with Premuda is part of a broader strategy by
Pillarstone to gain control of ailing Italian mid-cap companies
by absorbing their debt from creditors and turning them around.
In 2015, the investment unit took on the debt of five
companies including paper makers Burgo and Lediberg and theme
parks manager Alfa Park.
Pillarstone is also expected to acquire a majority stake in
Italian telecoms engineering group Sirti in the next few weeks
from Intesa Sanpaolo and a group of private equity investors.
($1 = 0.8901 euros)
