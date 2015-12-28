MILAN Dec 28 Pillarstone Italy, an investment
vehicle set up by U.S. private equity fund KKR, has
entered exclusive talks to buy Italian telecommunications group
Sirti, it said on Monday.
Pillarstone Italy aims to purchase the technology group,
which used to be listed on the Milan bourse, to reorganise it
and turn it around, it said in a statement without giving
financial details of the deal.
KKR has originally created Pillarstone Italy to take on a
portfolio of soured loans from Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo
and UniCredit.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Massimo Gaia; editing by
Agnieszka Flak)