NEW YORK Dec 16 Investment firm KKR & Co LP
said on Monday it would acquire KKR Financial Holdings
LLC (KFN) in an all-stock deal that would value the
specialty finance company it launched more than nine years ago
at $2.6 billion.
Launched by KKR in 2004 to invest primarily in a variety of
corporate loan and bond instruments, KFN now has a market value
of $1.9 billion, a fraction of KKR's $17.7 billion market
capitalization. But KKR said it saw many benefits in taking it
over.
"Through this transaction, we are acquiring a business with
a fully invested, complementary portfolio of assets while
increasing the scale and diversity of KKR's balance sheet,"
KKR's co-founders and co-chief executives Henry Kravis and
George Roberts said in a statement.
KKR said the transaction would immediately add to its
earnings and boost its balance sheet, giving it more capital to
expand its investment platform further and invest in its funds.
KKR's book value per adjusted unit will grow by 13 percent from
$10.07 to $11.34, the New York-based firm said.
KKR offered to pay KFN shareholders with 0.51 KKR shares for
each of their KFN shares, equivalent to a 35 percent premium
based on Monday's closing prices. The deal is subject to a vote
by KFN shareholders.
As a KKR subsidiary, KFN is already managed by KKR staff and
the two firms said there was very little integration risk
involved. KKR said it expected the deal with KFN to be completed
in the first half of 2014.