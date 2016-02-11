BRIEF-African Bank posts six-month profit
* HY core equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 32 pct Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
NEW YORK, Feb 11 (IFR) - Investment firm KKR is poised to launch a US$1.35bn senior secured credit facility next week to help fund the purchase of assets from Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex.
Credit Agricole is acting as sole bookrunner on the multi-tranche deal and will hold bank meetings in Mexico City on February 17 and New York on February 23, according to a source. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
