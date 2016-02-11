NEW YORK, Feb 11 (IFR) - Investment firm KKR is poised to launch a US$1.35bn senior secured credit facility next week to help fund the purchase of assets from Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex.

Credit Agricole is acting as sole bookrunner on the multi-tranche deal and will hold bank meetings in Mexico City on February 17 and New York on February 23, according to a source. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)