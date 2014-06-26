By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, June 26
LONDON, June 26 Struggling Swiss vending machine
business Selecta's prospects are brightening after a 220 million
euro ($299.94 million) PIK loan from KKR. The deal is the latest
investment for the private equity firm's $3.8 billion special
situations fund and boosts its portfolio of high risk and high
reward assets.
KKR's PIK loan is a deeply subordinated equity-like
instrument. At nearly half of the value of Selecta's business,
the PIK will allow KKR to make substantial gains, particularly
if the company is sold in three to five years.
Although the PIK loan comes at a high price for Selecta's
owner, Allianz Capital Partners (ACP), which is paying around 18
percent, it helps Selecta to avoid a debt restructuring and
helps ACP to keep a stake in the company.
KKR's investment in Selecta follows a similar 350 million
euro quasi-equity PIK loan for Swedish mattress maker Hilding
Anders last September.
Selecta and Hilding Anders' loans were trading at distressed
levels after attempts to sell the companies failed and both were
struggling to refinance existing debt. Selecta completed a
high-yield bond after KKR's investment and the secondary price
of Hilding Anders' extended loans has improved.
Unlike other direct lenders, KKR has a high appetite for
risk and is willing to invest large amounts of money far down
capital structures in return for higher yields.
"Companies in need of capital usually approach their
existing relationship banks or the capital markets before
approaching us - we are not necessarily the first option they
consider but we do provide a differentiated and alternative
source of funding," said Mark Brown, a London-based Director of
KKR Asset Management.
GLOBAL SEARCH
KKR's $3.8 billion special situation fund closed in December
2013 and is investing in deals globally. It has a minimum
investment of around $150 million and targets returns in the
high teens. Other direct lenders are looking for returns of 5-12
percent on senior secured, mezzanine or unitranche financing.
KKR is more able to follow a higher risk strategy due to its
private equity roots which helps it to implement turnaround
strategies, along with its large size and scale.
"Our approach is different to other direct lenders driven by
our return requirement and by having a very flexible pool of
capital. We are looking to bring a private equity approach to
direct lending situations which allows us to get more
operationally involved and have a greater say in corporate
governance," Brown said.
Taking proprietary ideas to companies is paying off. KKR was
familiar with Selecta's business after giving 100 million euros
to Italian vending machine company Gruppo Argenta in January
2014.
KKR also invested 320 million euros in Spanish building
materials company Uralita's insulation division, URSA, which
refinanced existing debt. It also bought France's Winoa Group,
formerly known as Wheelabrator Allevard, in a deal which cut the
company's debt by 45 percent and injected 60 million euros of
fresh equity.
"We have the infrastructure to execute these direct lending
deals as we have the origination capabilities, people developing
relationships on the ground and sector expertise. Most deals are
complicated and have a long lead time. Typically we are taking a
three to five year view on the company's fundamentals which
means the positions are usually illiquid," Brown said.
BIG RETURNS
Although the high-yield bond market is more competitive as
it becomes more receptive to refinancing lower-rated distressed
loans, KKR has carved out a niche at the riskier end of direct
lending, which will pay off handsomely if its portfolio
companies' fortunes turn around.
"A lot of the companies that KKR targets are in a lot of
trouble and this is real rescue financing, it is almost like a
fresh equity injection. Most direct lenders provide senior
secured - almost substitute bank facilities - whereas KKR is
distressed debt investing," a leveraged finance banker said.
"If KKR targets the right companies, it's a great investment
opportunity," the banker said.
ACP bought Selecta in 2007 for 772.5 million pounds ($1.31
billion) backed by 690 million pounds of loans. Attempts to sell
the business in 2012 failed and ACP pulled the sale after
failing to find a buyer willing to meet its asking price.
KKR's new investment in Selecta sits alongside a new high
yield bond split between a 350 million euro tranche and a 245
million Swiss franc ($274.63 million) tranche.
KKR is providing alternative capital and targeting
consensual partnerships with shareholders, management and
lenders, but the private equity firm is also able to go it
alone.
"We are an alternative to banks having to fund companies but
will also partner up with banks to help refinance existing
capital structures. There are however situations where existing
lenders want out and we are able to provide the entire capital
structure as required," Brown said.
($1 = 0.7335 Euros)
($1 = 0.5889 British Pounds)
($1 = 0.8921 Swiss Francs)
