BRIEF-National Bank of Abu Dhabi says merger with First Gulf Bank becomes effective
* says merger with First Gulf Bank has become effective on close of trading on March 30, 2017 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nKatBg) Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR/HONG KONG Oct 9 KKR & Co will buy a minority stake in Weststar Aviation Services in a deal that gives the U.S. private equity firm its first deal in Malaysia and a piece of a company that arranges helicopter charter flights for the region's energy sector.
KKR said in a statement that the two companies will take part in a signing ceremony on Thursday, though the firm did not disclose the price it is paying. People familiar with the matter said KKR will pay around 650 million ringgit ($203.41 million).
KKR and Weststar declined to comment on the size of the transaction.
The deal would be KKR's fourth investment in the Asia-Pacific announced in the last three weeks, after recently raising $6 billion in the region's biggest buyout fund.
Privately owned Weststar Aviation is controlled by Malaysian tycoon Syed Azman Syed Ibrahim.
* FY net profit 478,035 dinars versus net loss of 9.9 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 309,246 dinars versus 112,816 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: